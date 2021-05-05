‘Joe Pickett’: Chad Rook To Recur In Spectrum Originals Drama From ‘Waco’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Chad Rook (Siren) is set for a recurring role in Joe Pickett, Spectrum Originals’ hourlong drama series based on C.J. Box’s bestselling novels, starring Michael Dorman. The series hails from Waco creators John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, Paramount Television Studios and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment.

Joe Pickett follows a game warden (Dorman) and his family as they navigate the changing political and socio-economic climate in a small rural town in Wyoming. Surrounded by rich history and vast wildlife, the township hides decades of schemes and secrets that are yet to be uncovered. The series will air for a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum.

Rook will play Deputy McLanahan.

Cast also includes David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Paul Sparks, Skywalker Hughes and Kamryn Pliva.

The Dowdles executive produce with Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Box also serves as an executive producer.

Rook’s notable television credits include the role of Clyde Mardon on The Flash and Chris Mueller on Siren, along with The 100, Virgin River, Supernatural and Timeless. His feature work includes the role of Boyle on War for the Planet of the Apes. He’ll next be seen in supporting roles in upcoming features Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City and alongside Mel Gibson in action pic Dangerous, both set for release later this year. Rook is repped by Webster Talent Management and Noble Caplan Abrams.