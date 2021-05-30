Joe Lara Dies: ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ Star Dies In Plane Crash With Diet Guru Wife Gwen

Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the early 1990s television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, died in a plane crash Saturday near Nashville. He was 58 years old and was one of seven people killed in the private jet accident.

Tarzan: The Epic Adventures was an American adventure drama series that aired for one season in syndication from 1996 to 1997. The storyline focused on Tarzan’s first exposure to civilization and before his marriage to Jane. The show was filmed at the Sun City resort in South Africa.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue in Tennessee said in a statement that the crash victims were identified as Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah, all from Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Cessna Citation 501 crashed into Percy Priest Lake east of Nashville on Saturday morning shortly after departing Smyrna Airport for Palm Beach, Florida, the agency said. The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

Gwen Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999. She used Bible studies to help people lose weight and quit drinking. She married Joe in 2018.

Survivors include two adult children from Gwen’s first marriage, Michael Shamblin and Elizabeth Hannah.