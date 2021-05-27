‘Joe Exotic’: Nat Wolff To Play Travis Maldonado In Peacock Limited Series With Kate McKinnon

Nat Wolff is set for a lead role opposite Kate McKinnon’s Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell’s Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel in Joe Exotic (working title), Peacock’s limited series based on the Wondery podcast.

Wolff will play Travis Maldonado, one of Joe’s husbands.

The limited series centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Ethan Frankel writes and executive produces under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon also executive produces along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart

Best known for his critically praised roles in films such as Palo Alto, Paper Towns, and The Kill Team, actor/musician Wolff also is one-half of the music duo Nat & Alex with his brother. Wolff also can be seen in Stephen King’s miniseries adaptation of The Stand. Wolff is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Definition Entertainment.