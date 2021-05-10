MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell To Interview Joe Biden In Advance Of Vaccine Town Hall

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell will do an interview with President Joe Biden from the White House on Wednesday followed by a town hall with the administration’s Covid-19 team.

The interview will be featured on Vaccinating America: An MSNBC Town Hall, to air at 10 PM ET on MSNBC and streaming on Noticias Telemundo’s digital platforms.

Since becoming president, Biden has previously done sit down interviews with Norah O’Donnell of CBS News, George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and Craig Melvin of NBC News.

The town hall will take place at Northern Virginia Community College, in line with health officials guidelines and government regulations. Those participating in that portion of the event will be Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra; and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murphy. O’Donnell and Noticias Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc will moderate. Also featured during the special will be Kizzmekia Corbett, who helped develop the Moderna vaccine, with a focus on efforts to address vaccine hesitancy.

Biden has set a goal of having 70% of Americans with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine by July 4, but a significant share of the population is resistant to taking the shots. The administration has been trying to counter misinformation about the safety of the vaccines, with massive public health campaigns.