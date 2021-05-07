Jimmy Rich Dies: Personal Assistant To Robert Downey Jr. And Friend To ‘Avengers’ Cast Was 52

Jimmy Rich, who was Robert Downey Jr.’s longtime personal assistant, died in a car crash Wednesday night. He was 52 and his death was announced by Downey on his Instagram page.

Rich had been working with Downey since 2003, joining him on the set of 2003’s The Singing Detective. They would go on to work together 22 more times, including on all of Downey’s Marvel films, according to Rich’s IMDb page.

“This is not news,” Downey wrote on his Instagram page today. “This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You.”

Rich was also mourned by several of Downey’s Avengers costars and other film colleagues. Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Jack Black and Clark Gregg all expressed condolences.

“Such a tragedy,” Ruffalo wrote. “Such a good man. I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day.”

“Oh no! 😢 I’m so sorry man,” Pratt wrote. “I’m praying his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy.”

“Wow. Brother. What a devastating loss,” Renner wrote.

“No words,” Brolin wrote. “Just tears and gratitude for the gift that was him.”

“Ohhhhh man. I am so sorry @robertdowneyjr,” Gregg wrote.

Downey’s “Tropic Thunder” co-star Jack Black wrote, “Heartbroken. Such a good man.”

Chris Evans wrote his own Instagram tribute to honor Rich.