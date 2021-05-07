Jimmy Rich Dies: Personal Assistant To Robert Downey Jr. And Friend To ‘Avengers’ Cast Was 52

Jimmy Rich, who was Robert Downey Jr.’s longtime personal assistant, died in a car crash Wednesday night. He was 52 and his death was announced by Downey on his Instagram page.
Rich had been working with Downey since 2003, joining him on the set of 2003’s The Singing Detective. They would go on to work together 22 more times, including on all of Downey’s Marvel films, according to Rich’s IMDb page.
Rich was also mourned by several of Downey’s Avengers costars and other film colleagues. Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Jack Black and Clark Gregg all expressed condolences.
“Such a tragedy,” Ruffalo wrote. “Such a good man. I have known him almost as long as I have known you, Robert. Breaks my heart to have Jimmy go over to the other world. You will be missed Jimmy. Thanks for always being real, always being there to lend a hand and showing the way of light forward to so many people. Another sad day.”
“Oh no! 😢 I’m so sorry man,” Pratt wrote. “I’m praying his family, you and yours. That sucks so bad. I’m so sorry to hear that. He was awesome. Such a tragedy.”
“Wow. Brother. What a devastating loss,” Renner wrote.
“No words,” Brolin wrote. “Just tears and gratitude for the gift that was him.”
“Ohhhhh man. I am so sorry @robertdowneyjr,” Gregg wrote.
Downey’s “Tropic Thunder” co-star Jack Black wrote, “Heartbroken. Such a good man.”
Chris Evans wrote his own Instagram tribute to honor Rich.
“I don’t have the words,” Evans wrote. “Jimmy Rich was unlike anyone else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. No one more so than my brother @robertdowneyjr. They were inseparable. I’m sending all my love to Jimmy’s friends and family. Be sure to hug your loved ones tightly and please take the time today to show Downey how many people love him and are here for him during this incredibly dark time.”
Marvel Studios’ official Instagram page also paid tribute to Rich, writing: “Rest In Peace, Jimmy. You have been such a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light were an inspiration to everyone that knew you. We will miss you.”
