Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Southern California Over Hesitance In Easing Covid-19 Health And Safety Protocols

On Tuesday’s episode of his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel tackled California’s insistence on staying a bit behind the federal curve, when it comes to the easing of Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

“Thank you for joining us here in sunny Southern California, where we’re still wearing masks, no matter what the CDC says,” the host deadpanned. “The state of California said they are not lifting the mask mandate in stores and public places until June 15th, which will be known as ‘Please Stop Screaming At The Assistant Manager Day’ all over town.”

At the beginning of his show, Kimmel also acknowledged the fact that masking guidelines from the CDC have been consistently confusing. Bearing this in mind, he decided to break them down, both for those who live in The Golden State and for those who are simply visiting. “If you’re vaccinated and you’re indoors, you don’t need to wear a mask, but you do have to wear a mask until June 15th, at which point you don’t have to wear a mask—unless you want to,” he joked. “That is, if you’re vaccinated…unless you’re on a plane, train or bus, in which case you both need to and have to wear a mask, whether you’re vaccinated or not.”

Kimmel then asked his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez to repeat his explanation back for the audience, to make sure everyone was on the same page.

“Just wear a f***ing mask,” Rodriguez said. “That’s it.”

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel also touched on people forgetting how to drive during the pandemic, a new vaccination pop up site opening this week in Las Vegas and more.

Check out his entire opening monologue above.