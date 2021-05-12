Jimmy Kimmel On Broadway’s Return, Jeff Bezos’s $500 Million Super-Yacht & Caitlyn Jenner’s Struggle In The Polls

Tonight Jimmy Kimmel gave his two cents on the return of Broadway, Jeff Bezos’s latest passion project, Caitlyn Jennifer’s struggle in the polls and more.

The late-night host kicked off his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by noting that Broadway is scheduled to reopen at full capacity on September 14, with shows including The Lion King and Hamilton announcing their return today. “We’ve been through a lot over the past year, but this is good news…so Hakuna Moderna,” he said. “After all this, it would be nice to finally relax and watch Alexander Hamilton get murdered again.”

Unfortunately for Cats fans, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is not on the list of shows that have announced their return. “I guess after a year and a half cooped up at home, people are like, ‘Enough with cats,'” Kimmel joked.

In other news, he explained, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos “has quite a project going”—that being a $500 million super-yacht he is reported to be building.

“[The] super-yacht…is so big, it requires a support yacht to travel with it,” Kimmel noted. “This is like the billionaire version of having a second fridge in your garage.”

Also up for discussion was Caitlyn Jennifer’s run for governor of California, which the host said she’s learning “isn’t exactly line running in the Olympics.”

“She is polling at 6% in our upcoming recall election, well behind two other Republicans,” Kimmel explained. “You know who those other Republicans are, who are ahead of Caitlyn Jenner? No, no one does. No one has any idea because none of them are on the E Network.”

Check out Kimmel’s entire opening monologue above.