Jimmy Kimmel And Ben Affleck Suit Up For ‘Vax Live’ — Watch

On Saturday’s broadcast of Vax Live, Ben Affleck appeared alongside Jimmy Kimmel to celebrate the return of the shared experiences that we’ve all missed over the past year.

While Affleck walked on stage in a slick, black suit, it turns out that Kimmel made the decision to go for a theme with his outfit. He appeared, dressed as DC character Robin, under the impression that Affleck would be reprising his Caped Crusader role for one more night.

“You told me we were dressing up,” complained Kimmel.

“I said, ‘Wear a suit,’” responded Affleck.

The actor, who starred as Batman in both cuts of Justice League, as well as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, then wondered out loud where the late-night host got his Robin costume.

“I bought it with my stimulus check, you know that,” joked Kimmel, with Affleck responding, “That’s not what those are for.”

Part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World, a yearlong campaign and series of events aimed to help end Covid-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet and advance equity for all, VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World airs around the world tonight, after taping at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on May 2. Performers at the event include Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Eddie Vedder and H.E.R. Other major figures in entertainment making appearances are David Letterman, Chrissy Teigen, Sean Penn, Olivia Munn, Gayle King and Nomzamo Mbatha. The event also features participation from Vax Live campaign chairs Prince Harry and Meghan—the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—along with special messages from Pope Francis, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Amitabh Bachchan.

Affleck and Kimmel were on hand to announce that major sporting leagues (such as the NBA, WNBA and NHL) have come together to donate tickets to the Super Bowl and other events, in support of Covid relief. Check out their appearance above.

Information on where you can watch Vax Live can be found here.