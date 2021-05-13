Jimmy Fallon Scores Cover Band Competition For E! & Sets Up Animated Projects Based on His Kids’ Books

NBCUniversal is doubling down on Jimmy Fallon.

The company has handed The Tonight Show host a series order for a musical competition at E! and set up a couple of animated projects based on his kids’ books.

Fallon and his Electric Hot Dog production company, is making Clash of the Cover Bands (w/t) for E! The competition series will see two bands of similar musical genres, be that pop stars, boy bands or metal bands, go head-to-head to see which band delivers the most impressive cover performance for a chance to win a cash prize. It is produced with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

The comedian himself has performed a number of covers on The Tonight Show, most notably a cover of The Clash’s Should I Stay Or Should I Go with Kevin Bacon, as part of the First Drafts of Rock skit.

Fallon is also making 5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas, an animated holiday special for NBC, based on his own holiday children’s book. The special will air this Christmas and is produced by Universal Television with Kelly Powers and ShadowMachine. Jon Foster and James Lamont are the writers.

On the animated front, Fallon is also developing a preschool animated series based on his other kids’ books Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada and Everything is Mama. The series, which is being developed with DreamWorks Animation, is set in an imaginative world of animals that celebrates all the special things that make a family unique, and is exec produced by Fallon and Powers, and developed by Johanna Stein (Madagascar: A Little Wild) and Noelle Lara (Archibald’s Next Big Thing).

Fallon runs his Electric Hot Dog company with The Tonight Show producer Jim Juvonen and has an overall deal with Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

The former SNL star is also committed to previously announced projects That’s My Jam and The Kids Tonight Show.

That’s My Jam, which is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and is based on Tonight Show games, was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the company decided to wait until it was able to get celebrities safely together for the show rather than to try and produce it under lockdown rules.

The Kids Tonight Show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio for Peacock with Fallon and Lorne Michaels partnering with Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson from Matador Content and shooting in Studio 6A across the hallway from Jimmy’s own studio 6B.

“We continue to be in awe of all things Jimmy,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Who else could run ‘The Tonight Show,’ executive produce and host brand new formats, and adapt his own bestselling books? Jimmy does them all with his signature style. We are privileged to call him a longtime member of our broadcast family.”

Jimmy Fallon is represented by Eastman and Eastman and CAA.