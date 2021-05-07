Jill Biden Teams With Lifetime For Mother’s Day PSA

Lifetime is ringing in this year’s Mother’s Day with the First Lady herself, Dr. Jill Biden.

The cable channel has launched the social media initiative #ThatsWhatMomsDo to celebrate and salute moms across the country. As part of the social media campaign, Lifetime will run its PSA featuring Dr. Biden throughout this Mother’s Day weekend, from May 8 to May 9.

“The pandemic has affected every part of our lives, challenging us and changing us like we never could have imagined. Just when you thought you had little left to give, you gave more, because you’re a mom, and that’s what moms do,” Biden says in the PSA, which can be viewed above. “I know how hard you’re working, and I want you to remember that you’re strong, you’re resilient and you’re doing an amazing job. From one mother to another, I see you, and I thank you.”

Additionally#ThatsWhatMomsDo will encourage others to share photos and stories about their mothers and give thanks for all they do. Lifetime will host an online gallery at mylifetime.com/mothers showcasing the selected photos. Stars from Lifetime titles will also participate in the initiative.