Jessica Rothe & Kelsey Asbille To Star In Thriller Series ‘Gaslight’ For New Regency & QCode

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) are set to star in New Regency TV series thriller Gaslight, which is being adapted from the QCode podcast of the same name by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte (Dreamland).

Marc Rissmann (Game of Thrones) and Will Dalton (Loving) will also star in the drama, which is set to begin production in June in Kamloops, British Columbia.

In Gaslight, everyone thought Danny (Rothe) had gone missing. Towards the end of senior year she vanished one night leaving everyone confused and devastated…including her closest friend in the world Becca (Asbille). The series will pick up years later when late one night while Becca, her new husband and their baby son are having dinner, they get a visitor. It’s Danny. Inexplicably after all these years of no contact or explanation she’s returned and looking to reconnect. As we learn more about her and her boyfriend Ben, we soon come to realize there’s something darker and more sinister at play.

The Revenant and The Beast Must Die outfit New Regency will independently finance the project, marking their second collaboration with QCode, Automatik and Oddfellows after recently revealed Markiplier series The Edge of Sleep.

All episodes of Gaslight‘s first season will be written and directed by Joris-Peyrafitte, who is series creator, executive producer and writer. Executive producers also include Chloe and Trevor Moretz, Emma Koskoff, New Regency, QCode, Automatik and Oddfellows. Rothe and Asbille are co-executive producing.

Rothe is best known for starring in the hit Universal horror franchise Happy Death Day. She was most recently seen starring in the Universal drama All My Life, in Gillian Flynn’s series Utopia for Amazon, and as the title role in MGM’s Valley Girl. She also starred in MTV’s Mary + Jane.

Asbille is known for her performances in hit series Yellowstone and Fargo, and feature film Wind River.

In 2016, Joris-Peyrafitte became one of the youngest winners at the Sundance Film Festival when As You Are won the Dramatic Special Jury Award. Shortly after, he directed Dreamland, starring Margot Robbie, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Rothe is represented by WME, Authentic and Hansen, Jacobson. Asbille is represented by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson. Joris-Peyrafitte is repped by Grandview and Hansen, Jacobson. Rissmann is represented by ROAR, A3 and Curtis Brown. Dalton is represented by Paradigm.