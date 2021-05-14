Jeremy Jordan Is Suddenly Seymour In Off Broadway Hit ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’

Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son) will take on the lead role of Seymour when Off Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors returns to the stage on Sept. 21, joining original cast members Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle under the direction of Michael Mayer.

Jordan had previously been set to join the company on March 17, 2020, before theater industry operations were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jonathan Groff and, later, Gideon Glick played Seymour earlier in the acclaimed revival at the Westside Theatre. The musical opened with Groff in 2019.

Jordan’s stage credits include Waitress, American Son, Finding Neverland, and Bonnie & Clyde, among others. He was Tony-nominated for 2012’s Newsies.

Tickets are on sale now for performances from September 21 through January 2, 2022.

In addition to Blanchard and Borle, other returning cast members include Tom Alan Robbins, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, Aveena Sawyer, Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger and Chelsea Turbin.

Little Shop, which originally opened Off Broadway in 1982, follows Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey, who discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant. With a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken (including the classic showstopper “Suddenly, Seymour”) the musical was adapted into a hit 1986 film directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin.

Little Shop of Horrors is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.