Jeremy Allen White To Star In FX Pilot ‘The Bear’

Shameless star Jeremy Allen White has been set to lead FX pilot The Bear.

White will play a young chef who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant in the half-hour project, which comes from Ramy executive producer/director Christopher Storer, Hiro Murai’s (Atlanta) Super Frog, Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman) and FX Productions.

The Disney-owned network handed the project a pilot order in March, which Storer will write, direct and exec produce with Murai, Nate Matteson and Calo. Casting was led by Jeanie & Maggie Bacharach.

The cast also features Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2), Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson), Lionel Boyce (Loiter Squad), Abby Elliott (SNL) and Matty Matheson (Stupid F*cking Cooking Show), who is also a consulting producer.

White, who played Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in the Showtime dramedy, recently starred in Dave Franco’s feature The Rental and also starred in Amazon’s Homecoming. He is also the lead in indie feature After Everything and Gerardo Naranjo’s Viena and the Fantomes.

White is represented by WME, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson.

