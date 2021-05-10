Jennifer Gwartz Joins UCP & Scott Nemes To Run New IP Unit Across Universal Studio Group

UCP is making a few changes.

The Universal Studio Group division has hired former 20th Television exec Jennifer Gwartz and tasked Scott Nemes to run a new IP focused division.

Gwartz, who was previously EVP, Development at the Disney Television Studios division, joins as EVP of the studio. Gwartz, who left Disney at the end of last year after her position went to Carolyn Cassidy in the recent restructuring, will report to Beatrice Springborn, President of UCP and Interim President of NBCUniversal International Studios.

During her time at 20th Television, she oversaw all comedy and drama development for the studio, selling to both broadcast and streaming platforms. She has produced pilots and series including Veronica Mars and Party Down.

In the new role, the company said she will “guide operational workflows” across production, current and development.

Elsewhere, Scott Nemes has become EVP, Creative Acquisitions, Universal Studio Group and International Development.

Nemes, who was previously EVP Development and Current Programming at UCP and who packaged series such as the upcoming Joe Exotic project, will launch the division across the USG businesses to secure rights to books, podcasts, articles and other IP for talent under deals at Universal Television, UCP, NBCUniversal International Studios and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Podcast division UCP Audio and the UCP Graphics comic book unit will live under this division and will be rebranded as USG Audio and USG Graphics.

He will also report to Springborn, as will Garrett Kemble, UCP’s Head of Development, and UK-based David O’Donoghue, who is Acting Head of Studio for the International team.

Los Angeles-based, NBCUniversal International Studios SVP Kelsey Balance and her team will now report to Nemes.

“Bringing Jen’s diverse expertise to UCP and amplifying the roles for Scott, Garrett and David will allow us to further grow and invest in our content across Universal Studio Group,” said Springborn. “These executives are entrepreneurial, passionate and collaborative and I’m thrilled to partner with them as we get to create with the best of the best.”

Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group added, “One of the goals of bringing all of our television content businesses under the Universal Studio Group umbrella was to create more pathways to success for our talent roster and open access to IP across all of our studios. I am confident that this new structure will help us accomplish that.”