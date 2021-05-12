Shudder & Utopia Pick Up Dasha Nekrasova’s Jeffrey Epstein-Inspired Horror ‘The Scary Of Sixty-First’

EXCLUSIVE: AMC’s genre streamer Shudder and sales and distribution firm Utopia have picked up Dasha Nekrasova’s horror debut The Scary Of Sixty-First.

The film, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, sees two roommates’ lives upended after finding out that their new Manhattan apartment harbors a dark secret. The narrative takes a sinister turn after they discover it was once owned by the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Shudder has taken SVOD rights in North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, while Utopia has picked up remaining rights. Utopia will release the film in theaters and on digital later this year and the company’s Utopia’s Head of Sales David Betesh will be selling available international rights at the upcoming Cannes market.

The deal was negotiated by DiGiacomo for Utopia and Emily Gotto for Shudder with UTA’s Independent Film Group.

Actor and podcaster Dasha Nekrasova, best known for co-hosting the Red Scare Podcast, stars in the film with Betsey Brown, Madeline Quinn and Mark Rapaport.

The film was produced by Rapaport for Kinematics and Adam Mitchell for Carnegie Hill Entertainment, with cinematography by Hunter Zimny, editing by Sophie Corra and original music by Eli Keszler (Uncut Gems). Madeline Quinn co-wrote the film with Nekrasova, who will also appear in the upcoming third season of HBO’s Succession.

“Dasha Nekrasova’s first feature film is a remarkably visionary work that integrates a clear love of classic 70’s-style paranoia thrillers, while fearlessly going to a place we’ve never seen before. Utopia couldn’t be more excited to continue our mission of supporting bold filmmaking by releasing it into the world,” says Danielle DiGiacomo, Head of Content for Utopia.