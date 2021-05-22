Skip to main content
Jedediah Bila, Fox News ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ Co-Host, Parting Ways From Network

Jedediah Bila, the weekend anchor co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend at Fox News, is leaving those duties.

“We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best,” Fox News said in a statement released Friday. “The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon.”

Bila, age 42, thanked co-workers and viewers in her own statement.

“Thank you to the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last few years,” she said. “To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there — I’m deeply grateful for you and hopeful you’ll join me on my next adventure. I’m really excited for what’s to come.”

Bila, a conservative but frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, began her career as a teacher and academic dean at New York City schools.

She joined the Fox network as a contributor in 2013, but left three years later to co-host The View for its 20th season. A year later, she rejoined Fox in April 2018 and was named a permanent co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend in 2019.

Bila’s website indicated she is working on a second book. Her first, #DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life, was published in 2018.

