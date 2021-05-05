Jason Blum Announces Return of Blumfest This October

Following the success of the Inaugural Blumfest in 2020, producer Jason Blum has announced the second Blumfest will return this October. In a video featuring the mega-producer in full Star Wars attire in honor of “May the 4th Be With You”, Blum delivered the news that is sure to excite fans of all things Blumhouse. Like last year’s event, the event will be entirely virtual.

Last year’s Blumfest was held on October 30th and feature a number of panels on upcoming Blumhouse properties include Freaky, The Craft: Legacy and Halloween Kills as well as a conversation between Blum and Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios for a conversation about the collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse on the recently launched movies The Lie, Nocturne, Evil Eye and Black Box.

This year’s festival will be held on October 1 with panels still being kept under wraps. You can watch Blum’s announcement above.