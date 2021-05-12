Jason Alexander & Lance Bass Lead Scripted Podcast ‘Bedtime Stories Of The Ingleside Inn’ For Audio Up & Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Palm Springs circa 1975 is the setting for a new scripted podcast starring Jason Alexander and Lance Bass.

The pair, along with Richard Kind, and Michael McKean, are voicing characters in Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn, a new series for podcast firm Audio Up.

Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn is inspired by the memoir of Melvyn Haber, the irrepressible owner of the infamous Melvyn’s Restaurant and Ingleside Inn in Palm Springs, CA. Alexander stars as Mel.

Palm Springs was an ancestral home to legendary figures like the Rat Pack, a vacation staple for the mafia, and the favored haunt for celebrities behaving badly. Mel, completely inexperienced in the hospitality industry, struggles to get his new business off the ground, clashing with and catering to Hollywood’s elite – as well as a few drag queens, pornographers, and mobsters to boot.

Laura Ramadei and Ryan Willison wrote the audio series, which is produced by Michael Sugar’s SUGAR23, Audio Up Media and Lance Bass Productions.

Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn is the latest scripted podcast for the company, which was founded by Jared Gutstadt. Deadline has recently revealed that Audio Up is behind Sonic Leap starring Anthony Anderson and James Ellroy’s Hollywood Death Trip.

“Mel Haber’s life was sensational, dramatic, unfiltered and just plain fun. It’s a great story for our budding podcast division, and being involved with Audio Up and their unique, new model of podcasting only adds to our excitement to bring the tales of Mel and the Ingleside Inn to listeners everywhere,” said Michael Sugar (left).

“I’m ecstatic to finally be bringing this story to life” added Lance Bass, who is a friend of Melvyn Haber. “Mel and I tried to produce it for years— wanting to find the right partners. Michael Sugar and Jared Gutstadt shared my enthusiasm and we created something I know Mel would love. It’s an honor to tell the story of one of the best storytellers I’ve ever met.”

Courtesy of Bridger Clements

“The seeds for this podcast were planted when I sat down to dinner with Lance Bass,” added Gutstadt. “He was telling me about the fabled Ingleside Inn and its colorful owner, and a project that he’d had in turn around for years. It occurred to me that this story concept had all the makings of a fantastic podcast: rich story-telling, tonal elements that lend to the medium – an audio experience based on great source material. The final piece of the puzzle was to implement original music. Lance introduced us to his manager and producing partner, Michael Sugar, and it’s been an amazing process since then. Who better to anchor the project and bring this character to life than Jason Alexander. We can’t wait to share this project with the world.”