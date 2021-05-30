Jane Lynch, Martin Sheen & More Step Up To Benefit L.A. Homeless With The People Concern And LA Chefs For Human Rights

Hollywood is taking on homelessness head on.

The People Concern, one of Los Angeles’s largest housing and social services agencies, will hold a virtual fundraiser this Friday, June 4, to help benefit homeless Angelenos and other local human right causes.

The live, online charity event will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch with special guest appearances by Martin Sheen, Ben Vereen, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and James Beard Award-winning chef Roy Choi.

The People Concern CEO John Maceri expressed the urgency of combatting homelessness in this critical time.

“We’re deeply grateful to our friends and supporters in the entertainment community who are shining a spotlight on the urgent need for all of us to step up and help the 66,000 experiencing homelessness here in LA, the largest unsheltered group in the country. The power of your voice has global impact and we urge more of you reach out and work with us, together we can make sure LA is the blueprint for the rest of the country solving homelessness with permanent, supportive housing. This is your Dunkirk moment,” Maceri said.

Maceri believes with eviction moratoriums coming up in June, Los Angeles is facing a “tsunami of homelessness,” with as many as 370,000 in LA alone at risk.

Tonight! With The People Concern & LA Chefs For Human Rights is scheduled this Friday, June 4, at 7 PM.

For those interested, visit https://tonight.funraise.org/.