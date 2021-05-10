Jamie Bell To Co-Star Opposite Elisabeth Moss In Apple’s ‘Shining Girls’

Jamie Bell will star alongside Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in Shining Girls, a new metaphysical thriller based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes. The series will be adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner.

Moss star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker with Moura who will play a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Bell will play the role of a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Moss’s Kirby.

The series hails from MRC Television. In addition to starring, Moss executive produces through Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio serves as executive producer through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project.

Bell was most recently seen in the Amazon thriller Without Remorse opposite Michael B. Jordan and just finished filming the BRON western Surrounded. He is also attached to star as Fred Astaire in the biopic Fred & Ginger for Amazon. He is repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane Offer Weber Dern.

The show will make its global debut on Apple TV+ alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals including Physical, a new dramedy from creator Annie Weisman and starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne that will premiere this summer; The Last Thing He Told Me starring Julia Roberts and written by Oscar winner Josh Singer and Laura Dave and Lessons in Chemistry starring and executive produced by Brie Larson and written and executive produced by written by Susannah Grant.