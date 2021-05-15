James Corden Breaks Down ‘Late Late Show’s Prince Harry Surprise And Talks Adapting During The Pandemic – Contenders TV

At Deadline’s all-day Contenders Television award-season event, James Corden appeared during the CBS Studios portion of the day to give us some behind-the-scenes dish on his widely seen and talked about scoop on getting the first TV appearance with Prince Harry since his move with wife Meghan Markle away from the royal family to Southern California. It was something The Late Late Show with James Corden” kept secret with no promotion leading up to it — and remember it was even before the infamous Oprah interview.

We asked him why they decided to spring it on the audience in that way.

“It wasn’t so much to spring it on you…our show is about joy and life and lights, and levities, as best you can find it, and so for us, really, we knew that there would be a sort of infinite amount of speculation leading towards what a piece like that might be, and our feeling was, well, we just want to put it out at night on CBS and people will find it the way that they find our show on their phones or their computers the next day, and then they’ll see the piece for absolutely what it is without any speculation or opinion,” Corden said. “We’re really proud of it, it was the first thing that Harry had done since stepping down or stepping away from the royal family. I’ve known him a very long time, and so we wanted to show the person that I know, the person I’ve known for a long time, and we just wanted it to be judged on what it was and what it is without a sort of massive speculation leading up to it such as the nature of the way that people talk about him and Meghan.”

Corden also talked about how the limitations of making a late-night show like his in the pandemic has also led to new ways of doing it, and new ideas that may remain even when it can fully go back to way it was produced pre-Covid.

“I’m a firm believer that these shows always have to evolve before the audience in a way, like you have to push the show forward. We don’t know when our show will go back to having an audience in a studio, when that day might come, but when it does, we will absolutely take bits and an energy from the way that we do the show now and try and bleed that into whatever the next iteration of the show will be,” he said. “And we’re excited to get back and start doing things…pieces of the level of ambition that I think our show historically has had, we’re excited to do that, and we’re kind of chomping at the bit to get back out there and film those things again, but at the same time, we do think we’ve probably hit upon a little section of the show, which feels very, very organic in its best sense.”

