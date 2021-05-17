Jacob Elordi To Star In Legendary Action Thriller ‘Parallel’

EXCLUSIVE: The Kissing Booth and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has signed on as the lead In Parallel, the Legendary film described as an action thriller with a grounded sci-fi conceit and an intense love story.

Tom Green, who directed the multi BAFTA-winning series Misfits for E4/Channel 4 in the UK, is directing the feature. BAFTA nominee Steve Lightfoot wrote the screenplay, which takes place in a world where “parallel” versions of our reality are accessible, though unknown to most – and to visit them is illegal.

Elordi is set to reprise his role in the upcoming The Kissing Booth 3 on Netflix as well as Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria. Elordi, who is repped by Gersh, Fourward, Nicky Gluyas Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, will soon be seen co-starring opposite Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in the Deep Water from 20th Century Studios.

Green’s other credits include Blackout for BBC1, Monsters: Dark Continent, and Kiss Me First for Netflix/Channel 4. He is repped by CAA and Management 360.

Lightfoot currently serves as executive producer and showrunner on Apple’s series adaptation of Gregory David Roberts’ Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam, and created the Netflix limited series Behind Her Eyes. Repped by WME and Sloane Offer, he previously created and was the showrunner on The Punisher for Netflix/Marvel.