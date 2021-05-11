Anonymous Content Inks First Look Deal With Israel’s Kneller Agency; Clients Include ‘Shtisel’, ‘False Flag’, ‘Our Boys’ & ‘Euphoria’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: In something of an international coup, Mr Robot and True Detective outfit Anonymous Content has inked a first look deal with Israeli talent and artist agency, The Kneller Agency, which reps a host of the country’s leading film and TV creatives.

Under the deal, management and production firm Anonymous Content will have exclusive first-look rights to original film and TV ideas generated from the group.

Based in the center of Tel Aviv and founded in 1996 by Arik Kneller, the agency reps more than 250 clients in TV, film, theater, literature, music and advertising.

Among the company’s most internationally recognized talent are: Two-time Oscar nominee and co-creator and director of HBO series, Our Boys, Joseph Cedar; Keren Margalit — creator, writer, and director of Yellow Peppers which was the basis for UK remake The A Word (BBC); Tomer Kappon — star of The Boys (Amazon), Fauda (Netflix), and When Heroes Fly (Netfix); Israeli author, winner of The Sapir Prize, Etgar Keret; Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky, who wrote and created the hit Israeli show Shtisel (Netflix); and Noah Stollman, co-creator of Our Boys (HBO) and head writer on the third and fourth season of Fauda (Netflix).

Also on the roster are in-demand duo Ron Leshem and Amit Cohen — co-creators of Valley of Tears (HBO Max) and No Man’s Land (Hulu). Leshem also co-created the original Israeli series Euphoria, which inspired the HBO series starring Zendaya, and he wrote the screenplays for the features Beaufort and Incitement. Cohen co-created the Israeli series, False Flag, which inspired the UK remake for Apple TV+.

The agency also reps a number of Israeli authors’ estates, including the estates of Hanoch Levin, Ephraim Kishon and Yoram Kaniuk (whose novel Adam Resurrected was adapted into the American feature directed by Paul Schrader).

“We’re seeing such incredible material from Israeli filmmakers, showrunners, and creators break through with global audiences and The Kneller Agency is helping drive the charge,” said Anonymous Content Chief Creative Officer, David Levine.

He continued: “We are thrilled to work with Arik and his team to create groundbreaking film and television that rises to the forefront of the increasingly competitive international industry.”