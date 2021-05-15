Israel Destroys Building Housing AP, Al Jazeera With Missile Strike

A Gaza City 12-story building housing the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera was destroyed in a missile attack during this week’s ongoing Israel-Hamas battles.

The al-Jalaa building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas, according to Israel. The building’s offices and apartments were evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the strike and no journalists were reported killed.

Reports indicate a Palestinian journalist was wounded, and the debris scattered yards away as the building collapsed.

The Israeli military said the attack by its fighter jets was done because the building “contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization.”