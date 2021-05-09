Chinese Films Again Lead After Record May Day Frame; ‘Wrath Of Man’ Cumes $18M In Early Offshore Release, Hits Middle Kingdom On Monday – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Yet another international box office frame was led by Chinese movies in their home market as local May Day holdovers continued play coming off a record holiday session. While a handful of studio titles are doing business in other pockets of the world, we are in something of a holding pattern until majors like the UK and France begin opening in the coming weeks, and as Universal’s F9 is expected to rev up overseas turnstiles for Hollywood starting on May 19.

Notably this session in China, Zhang Yimou’s Cliff Walkers climbed ahead of May Day holiday winner My Love. The former now has an estimated cume of $118.2M versus the poorly-reviewed romantic drama’s $114M.

At the same time, Miramax has finally begun sharing numbers on the Guy Ritchie-directed Wrath Of Man which, as we have previously noted, has been performing strongly in Russia since late April. The Jason Statham-starrer, which was tops domestically this session, grossed $4.4M internationally this session to give it a $17.6M offshore cume and $25.6M global. That includes $10M in Russia where it has been No. 1 for a few weeks. The film debuts in China tomorrow (Monday) and is leading pre-sales there for the day. It has already grossed $780K in China sneaks since Saturday. Statham is a big draw in China, so hopefully this continues his streak. IMAX has cumed $1M worldwide on the movie so far.

In IMAX, Cliff Walkers added $1.7M this frame; earlier this week it set a May Day record for a local title. Overall, it sits behind Avengers: Endgame as the highest IMAX box office release ever during the early May holiday frame. The IMAX cume is now $8M after only 10 days of release, or 7% of the nationwide total.

MORE…