‘Indiana Jones 5’: Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson Join Harrison Ford In Next Installment

EXCLUSIVE: Boyd Holbrook and The Resident alum Shaunette Renée Wilson are set to co-star opposite Harrison Ford in the next installment in the Indiana Jones series at Disney and Lucasfilm. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen are also on board. James Mangold is taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who still is serving as a producer and is very much involved in various elements of the film. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will join Spielberg as producers. John Williams, who has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme, also will return as composer.

The hope is to start production this summer, with Mangold meeting with other talent for other roles in preparation for production. Plot details are still vague on what new adventure awaits Jones, as are details behind who Holbrook and Wilson will play. The film is set to bow on July 29, 2022.

Holbrook, who first broke out as the star of the first two seasons of Narcos, can add this to his growing list of tentpoles he’s been in as of late. Following Narcos, he landed the villain role opposite Hugh Jackman in Logan and then starred in 20th Century’s reboot The Predator. He recently starred in the Sundance hit Eight To Silver and recently wrapped filming on the highly anticipated Sandman series at Netflix. He is repped byRange Management, CAA, Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Wilson is best known as one of the leads on the Fox medical drama The Resident and also recently appeared in Showtime’s Billions. Her other credits include Black Panther and Into the Dark: Treehouse. She is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Fox Rothschild.