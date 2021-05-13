‘In Their Own Words’ Doc Series Returns To PBS In July With Elon Musk, Chuck Berry, Princess Diana, More

EXCLUSIVE: In Their Own Words, the PBS documentary series that aired in 2015, will return for a second season this July with six specials spotlighting Chuck Berry, Jimmy Carter, Angela Merkel, Elon Musk, Princess Diana and Pope Francis.

The return was announced today by filmmaker and executive producer Chuck Dalaklis of Dalaklis Media.

The six specials, Dalaklis said, will feature unprecedented access to people close to the profiled subjects, including Slash, John Travolta, David Letterman, President George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Keith Richards, Garth Brooks, the Chuck Berry family, and Ambassador Andrew Young, among others.

In Their Own Words explores the lives and impact of transformative figures in modern history, using a combination of interview, archive and animated content. Each episode is described as “an intimate journey into the lives and minds of some of the world’s most compelling men and women.”

The series premiered in 2015 with profiles of Queen Elizabeth ll, Muhammad Ali and Jim Henson.

Dalaklis and DME (Dude, What Would Happen, Crocpocalypse) will be joined by Martin Katz and Karen Wookey of Prospero Pictures (Hotel Rwanda, Ice Road Truckers) as executive producers for the six-part series of specials.

In Their Own Words is a co-venture of Dalaklis Media and Prospero Media, produced by Lower Canada Productions Inc., in association with PBS, Documentary Channel, River Gauche Television and with the participation of Rogers Cable Network Fund.