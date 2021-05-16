IFC Midnight’s ‘The Djinn’ Cracks A Grand Per Screen On Sleepy Specialty Box Office Weekend

(Interactive chart with estimates below)

Though the country might be inching towards normalcy, the specialty box office has yet to make steps towards a total recovery. This weekend we failed to see a single film break a 100K gross.

Opening at 41 screens this week was IFC Midnight horror flick The Djinn. Co-directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell, the film follows a mute twelve-year-old, Dylan Jacobs, as he discovers a mysterious book of spells inside his new apartment. Grieving the loss of his mother, and feeling isolated from everyone except for his father, Dylan performs a ritual that promises to deliver his heart’s desire: to have a voice.

Garnering an 88% on RT, Djinn’s premiere saw a promising $1004 per screen average and brought home over 40 grand. Few films have been able to break this mark in the limited-release space during the pandemic.

Neon debuted marriage drama The Killing of Two Lovers this week. Directed by Robert Machoian, the film follows David, who desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife, Nikki. They both agree to see other people but David struggles with his wife’s new relationship.

The 2020 Sundance-selected film averaged $721 per screen at 34 runs, placing second behind Djinn for per screen average this week. Though the movie opened to critical acclaim (92% RT, 87 Metacritic), it failed to perform as well and collected only $24.5K.

Topping out this week was Vertical Entertainment’s drama Four Good Days grossing $73,000 at 326 screens, averaging a grim $224 per screen. In its third week, the Glenn Close and Mila Kunis-starring film dropped heavily from a $217K gross at 489 screens a week ago.