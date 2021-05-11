IFC Midnight Picks Up Horror Movie ‘We Need To Do Something’ Ahead Of Tribeca Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has taken North American rights to Sean King O’Grady’s debut genre feature We Need to Do Something ahead of the pic’s Tribeca Film Festival world premiere in the Midnight Section.

A theatrical and PVOD release on Sept. 3 is currently scheduled.

The movie, adapted by Max Booth III off the novella of the same name, follows Melissa and her family as they seek shelter from a storm and become trapped. With no sign of rescue, hours turn to days and Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy might have something to do with the horrors that threaten to tear her family – and the entire world – apart.

We Need to Do Something stars Sierra McCormick (The Vast of Night), Vinessa Shaw (Eyes Wide Shut, Hocus Pocus), Pat Healy (Cheap Thrills, The Innkeepers), John James Cronin (NOS4A2), and newcomer Lisette Alexis. Pic is produced by Bill Stertz, Josh Malerman (Bird Box), Ryan Lewis (Bird Box), and Peter Block (Saw series), alongside EPs Lauren Hantz, John Hantz, Donovan Leitch, Katherine Waddell and Max Booth III.

We Need to Do Something is the first film produced by production and financing entity Hantz Motion Pictures, and was also produced by Atlas Industries, Spin a Black Yarn, and A Bigger Boat. Jean-Phillippe Bernier served as DP and Shane Patrick Ford as the editor.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films said, “It requires incredible skill to be able to ratchet up that much tension from just a few very key ingredients, and Sean executes his debut with absolute precision and a much needed sense of humor. IFC Midnight is thrilled to bring this wildly entertaining yet disturbing chiller to audiences nationwide.”

O’Grady added, “It amazes me that anyone would be willing to distribute the hilariously sick film we concocted to exorcise our own personal pandemic demons, but we are all excited to have bold and passionate partners in IFC Midnight to bring this insane movie to unsuspecting audiences all over North America.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Acquisitions Coordinator Adam Koehler with Verve Ventures on behalf of the filmmaker. Priscilla Ross Smith at The Coven will be handling all international sales.