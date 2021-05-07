Warner Bros Wins ‘Stay Frosty;’ Idris Elba And ‘Extraction’ Helmer Sam Hargrave Team For Tyler Marceca Spec

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros won a wild spec auction, and will pay north of $1 million against low seven-figures for the Tyler Marceca script Stay Frosty. Idris Elba is attached to star and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) to direct. Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce with Elba and Hargrave.

After miraculously surviving a bullet to the head, a man has to figure out who wants him dead and why. He needs to stop the assassin while still making it back home in time to spend Christmas with his son. It gives Elba a franchise play in a vehicle that is a big of a John Wick-type character in a throwback to ’80s high action Christmas movies that include Die Hard and Lethal Weapon. WB’s Peter Dodd was integral in bringing this one in.

Elba is shooting the Western The Harder They Fall, and has wrapped the George Miller-directed Three Thousand Years of Longing opposite Tilda Swinton. He will next be seen starring in the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros.

Hargrave matriculated alongside AGBO principals Joe & Anthony Russo and has become a coveted director. He was Chris Evans’ stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and fight and stunt coordinator in Captain America: Civil War. He added second unit directing to that workload in Avengers: Infinity War. Hargrave made his feature directing debut on the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, which became Netflix’s top viewed film globally with another Joe Russo-scripted installment in the works with Hargrave returning. MGM in March acquired a package for him to direct Jake Gyllenhaal playing Medal of Honor winner John Chapman in Combat Control.

Marceca first broke onto the scene with his spec The Disciple Program, which landed on the Black List and sold to Universal with Mark Wahlberg attached to star.

Elba is repped by WME, M88 and the UK-based The Artists Partnership; Hargrave is WME and Goodman Genow;

Marceca is repped by Verve (which handled the spec auction), Industry Entertainment and attorney Jeff Frankel.