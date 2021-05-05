ICM Partners Subject Of LAT Expose Months In Making: Allegations Of Toxic Male Culture Could Have Fallout

A long in the work expose in the Los Angeles Times by reporter Wendy Lee is now up on the LAT website. The crux of the story is to question the agency’s commitment to diversity and whether a toxic male culture and discrimination continues despite pledges to the contrary. According to the article, “more than 30 former and current ICM employees said in interviews that the company tolerated a hostile work environment, where women and people of color were subjected to harassment, bullying and other inappropriate conduct. Since 2017, nearly a dozen women reported allegations of mistreatment by male agents and managers company wide to ICM Partners’ human resources department or senior leaders, according to interviews with the women and those with direct knowledge of the incidents.”

Deadline is reviewing the article now and will update. The agency has denied most of the allegations made against numerous agents.