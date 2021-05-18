‘iCarly’ Writers Defend Reboot’s Stars From “Racist Abuse” On Social Media

The writers of Paramount+’s iCarly reboot have come forward to defend cast members, including Laci Mosley, from racist attacks on social media.

“Hey #iCarly tweeps! I’m seeing a looooot of racist abuse being hurled at one of our stars,” wrote writer/co-producer Franchesca Ramsey, “& I’d love if you’d join me in calling it out it when/if you see it.”

“Recently…a number of people chose to express racism and, in some cases, harass beloved members of our cast,” another message on Ramsey’s Twitter account, attributed to the entire writing staff, read. “We unequivocally denounce all racist attacks, anti-Black language and hate speech in the strongest possible terms. iCarly is a joyous inclusive show meant to promote kindness (and the occasional prank). Harassment and white supremacist ideology have no place in our show or the discourse around it.

“If that’s your preferred mode of communication,” the iCarly writers continued, “we suggest you watch something else.”

Mosley, who plays Harper in the reboot, confirmed that she was one of the cast members being attacked online with her own messages on Twitter. “My sister telling me that she saw several videos about me on TikTok being racist as f**k broke my heart,” she wrote. “Me and my sister are 13 years apart she’s like my child and her having to see this s**t broke me. I don’t know what’s wrong with you people but you need to seek help.

“I shouldn’t have been cursing in this response but I was really caught off guard by the onslaught of racist trolls,” the actress later tweeted. “I deleted a lot of comments but they keep coming on every platform. Being a Black woman is exhausting. We all deserve better.”

Per Ramsey’s Twitter feed, it seems like actress Jaidyn Triplett, who plays Millicent, has also been met with racist attacks online. “Would also ask that you send love to our youngest #iCarly cast member Jaidyn,” the writer wrote. “Thankfully her parents run her social media but that doesn’t make the things being said about her any less hurtful.”

Premiering on Paramount+ on June 17, iCarly is a reboot of a popular children’s comedy series, which ran on Nickelodeon between 2007 and 2012. The original show followed Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), a young girl who created her own web series, alongside her best friends Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie (Nathan Kress). Original cast members that will appear in the reboot opposite Mosley and Triplett include Cosgrove, Kress, and Jerry Trainor.

