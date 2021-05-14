‘iCarly’ Revival With Miranda Cosgrove & Other Original Stars Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

The iCarly cast had a birthday celebration for its star Miranda Cosgrove, complete with oversize cake. And the celebratory treat came with a little surprise: the June 17 premiere date for the comedy series revival on Paramount+. Watch the announcement above.

The 13-episode season will pick up nearly 10 years after Nickelodeon’s original show ended. Carly Shay (Cosgrove), the original influencer, and her friends now are navigating work, love and family in their 20s. Original stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are back to reprise their as respective roles as Spencer Shay and Freddie Benson, and the redux adds two new cast members: Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.

In Nickelodeon’s original iCarly series, which aired from 2007-12, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. Then-regulars Jennette McCurdy and Noah Munck are not part of the revival. During its original run, iCarly became a pop-culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages.

Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten developed the series and were to serve as executive produce and showrunners, but Kogen exited the project in February. The new iCarly is produced by Nickelodeon Studios.