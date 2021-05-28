‘I Don’t Forgive You’ Thriller Novel Acquired By Kapital Entertainment To Develop As TV Series

In a preemptive bid, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment has landed the rights to I Don’t Forgive You, the upcoming debut novel of former police reporter Aggie Blum Thompson.

The book will be adapted into a TV series for cable/streaming, which Kaplan will executive produce with Mandalay’s Peter Guber, a longtime friend and former client at WMA.

A psychological thriller with a female lead, I Don’t Forgive You is about a photographer struggling to fit in among the mom cliques in her new D.C. suburb when she is framed for a neighbor’s murder and must frantically try to uncover who is destroying her life by impersonating her on social media.

Published by Forge Books, the book is set for a June 8 release and is now available for presale.

Before turning to fiction, Thompson worked as a newspaper reporter, covering cops, courts, and trials. Her writing has appeared in newspapers such as The Boston Globe and The Washington Post. She is repped by WME and Katie Shea Boutillier at Donald Maass Literary Agency.