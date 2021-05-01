‘Hysterical’ EPs On Telling The Stories Of Female Comics: “We Are On A Path To Make A Woman’s Voice So Powerful Right Now” – Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted

The FX documentary Hysterical spotlights a number of fierce female comics who share their experiences of breaking into a field that has traditionally marginalized female comedians in favor of their cis white male counterparts. The women share their accounts of their hard-fought journeys to become the voices of their generation and their gender.

“Who better to spend time with and document than the very people who are always breaking boundaries? That’s what comedians do,” said director and executive producer Andrea Nevins, who was joined on the Hysterical panel at Deadline’s Contender Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season event by executive producer and stand-up comic Jessica Kirson and comedian Marina Franklin, one of the many comics featured in the documentary.

For Kirson, the onset of the #MeToo movement provided the perfect opportunity to share their stories.

“We are on a path to make a woman’s voice so powerful right now,” she said. “I think this movie really has helped so many people, whether they’re a comic or not, and it’s time for women to have more of a voice. We’re warriors. We have dealt with so many things and so many challenges and it’s time for women to have more power. That’s it. It’s time for us to have more of a say and to be treated as equals.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.