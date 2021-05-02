Hugh Jackman Offers Ryan Reynolds A Bit Of “Career Advice,” Via New York Police Officer: Hire Me For ‘Deadpool 3’

On Saturday, Hugh Jackman took to Twitter, making a case for his appearance in Deadpool 3 via a New York police officer.

In a 34-second clip, we watch from the Oscar-nominated actor’s perspective, as he’s approached by an officer named John Dobkowski. When Jackman realizes that he’s in no trouble with the law, he decides to have a little fun, continuing a friendly “feud” with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds that has gone on for years.

“Hey, Ryan. You’ve got to get this guy [Jackman] in Deadpool 3, even if it’s for a ten-minute cameo. That would be awesome,” Jackman has Dombrowski say. “That movie will be so cool, so great, it will blow the box office.”

Dombrowski wraps up his message with a faux threat of ticketing Reynolds when he comes to New York City, if he does not comply with the request.

“Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds,” Jackman captioned the video. “Sharing is caring.”

Premiering in 2016, Deadpool introduced a wisecracking mercenary of the same name, played by Reynolds, who seeks out revenge, after a science experiment gone wrong leaves him permanently changed. Garnering a major fan base, as well as critical acclaim, the box office smash was followed up in 2018 by Deadpool 2.

Last November, Deadline was the first to tell you that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin are writing the script for Deadpool 3, which is still in development.

We’ll have to wait to see if Jackman gets a cameo opposite his longtime friend, Reynolds, in the Marvel threequel. For now, though, his Twitter demand can be found below.