How Does The Discovery-WarnerMedia Deal Impact The CW? “At The Moment, It Does Not,” Says Chief Mark Pedowitz

The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz got out in front of any questions about how the WarnerMedia-Discoevry mega-deal would impact the youth-skewing network.

The CW is jointly owned by WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS, and airs original series from both of its corporate owners.

Pedowitz addressed the topic Tuesday before taking calls on the youth-skewing broadcaster’s fall schedule press call.

“Before we open it up, I’d like to address what I assume what it going to be one of the first questions, which is how does the Discovery-WarnerMedia combination impact The CW? At the moment, it does not,” he said.

“I don’t have any answers beyond that, but we’re going to do what we’ve always done, we’re going to adapt, put our heads down and do our jobs. Year after year we’ve built the CW as a home for high-quality series, we built this network into an incredibly powerful and valuable outlet for our studio partners and parent companies,” he added.

It comes after the entertainment industry was rocked by yet another mega merger last week when the factual giant swooped for a deal that will see AT&T spin off its Warner studio assets.