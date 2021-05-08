How To Watch The Vax Live Concert On TV & Online

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World is airing Saturday on multiple TV networks, myriad sites online and on the radio. Here’s a guide on how to watch or listen to the event, which was taped May 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Selena Gomez, the hourlong special and vaccination campaign from Global Citizen celebrates health workers worldwide and advocates for equitable Covid-19 vaccine distribution to people around the globe. Watch the trailer above.

Prince Harry at Vax Live Global Citizen

The concert features Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Eddie Vedder and H.E.R., with special guests including Ben Affleck & Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Chrissy Teigen, Sean Penn, Olivia Munn, Gayle King and Nomzamo Mbatha. It also will include Vax Live campaign chairs Prince Harry and Meghan — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — and special messages from Pope Francis, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Amitabh Bachchan.

Global Citizen Vax Live – Photo Gallery

Here’s how and when to watch the event, with some snaps from the concert below:

ABC, CBS and AXS TV will televise Vax Live at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with streaming on YouTube TV and ABC News Live streaming it at that time. iHeartMedia radio stations also will carry at the show at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Fox will replay the show at 11 p.m. ET/PT, and AXS TV plans multiple replays through Monday.

The show also will be available to stream on Hulu, Fubo TV and AT&T TV.

Vax Live will air internationally on Albavision across Latin America, Multishow from Globo Group in Brazil, Caracol TV in Colombia, S3 in South Africa, Canal+ and MultiChoice across Africa, Sky in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, CSTAR (Canal+ Group) in France and on Insight TV globally.

YouTube is the event’s exclusive global streaming partner and will stream an extended version of Vax Live on the Global Citizen channel for a full runtime of 90 minutes.

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World, a yearlong campaign and series of events that aims to help end Covid-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet and advance equity for all.

Jennifer Lopez Global Citizen

J Balvin Global Citizen