How To Watch L.A. Laker Kobe Bryant’s Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

The doors of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will swing open today to welcome Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, who played 20 years for the Lakers, is the fourth all-time leading scorer in the National Basketball Assn. He had 33,643 points in his career, with 60 of them coming in his final game. Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, will induct Bryant into the Hall.

The induction will take place starting at 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PT. The ceremony Saturday is being held at the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, Conn. ESPN will broadcast the ceremony, with Live Streams available on WatchESPN, the ESPN app, and fuboTV

Bryant died in a January 2020 helicopter crash. His widow, Vanessa Bryant, will also speak at the ceremony.

The class of 2020 was supposed to be inducted last year, but the ceremony was delayed by the pandemic. Eight others join Bryant in the Hall today, including Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, Patrick Baumann, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, and Rudy Tomjanovich.