How To Watch The 105th Indianapolis 500 Race On TV And Streaming

The Indianapolis 500 is back to normal after a year that saw it join other traditional sporting events in moving out of their regular slots.

Run last year without a live audience at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway (aka, “The Brickyard), the race was bumped to August for 2020. This year, it returns to its Memorial Day weekend slot. The race can be seen live on NBC starting at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT. Prerace coverage starts at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT on NBCSN.

Japan’s Takuma Sato was the winner last year, and he’s going off at 25-1 this year in the latest 2021 Indianapolis 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other 2021 Indy 500 contenders include favorite Scott Dixon (4-1) and Colton Herta (7-1).

A sellout crowd of 135,000 is expected, about 40 percent of the track’s 235,000-seat capacity, according to track owner Roger Penske, the father of Penske Media Chairman/CEO Jay Penske. .

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC. Prerace coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on NBCSN, moving to NBC at and running through 4 PM followed by a postrace show on NBCSN. It also will be available via streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

The Indianapolis 500 race is on NBC after 54 years on ABC, part of a multi-year media rights deal between IndyCar and NBC Sports Group.