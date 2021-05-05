‘House Of The Dragon’: HBO Unveils First Official Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

We’re getting the first look at Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. HBO has released the first official images of the series, which hails from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

The images, shown below, feature series stars Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint.

Co-created by Martin and Condal, House of the Dragon also stars Paddy Considine, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.

The House of the Dragon pilot script that landed the series order was written by Condal. He serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside writer Sara Lee Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. Greg Yaitanes co-executive produces. Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel round out the 10-episode series’ directing team.

Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans HBO

Steve Toussaint HBO