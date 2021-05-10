‘Venice At Dawn’: First Look Images From Brit Indie Film With ‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Fabien Frankel & ‘This Sceptred Isle’ Actress Greta Bellamacina

EXCLUSIVE: Here are your first look images from Brit indie film Venice At Dawn, which features House Of The Dragon star Fabien Frankel alongside This Sceptred Isle actress Greta Bellamacina.

The plot follows two unlikely thieves, Dixon (Frankel) and Sally (Bellamacina), who after meeting drunkenly in a bar plot to steal an expensive painting from Sally’s ex-boyfriend Stephen (Tom Basden).

Lead supporting cast are Celyn Jones and Tanya Burr, with supporting roles for Richard Ellis, Nick Helm, Sophie Kennedy Clark, and Ruhtxjiaih Bèllènéa.

Venice At Dawn Sulk Youth

Shot on location in London, the movie heralds from director Jamie Adams (Black Mountain Poets) and was shot in his signature semi-improvised mumblecore style, but also with a nod to the Ealing comedies of the 1960s.

The Serpent and Last Christmas actor Frankel was the lead in ABC’s TV movie reboot of the NYPD Blue detective show and was recently announced as key character Criston Cole in the Games of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Bellamacina is currently filming the role of Cleo Watson – the former aide to Dominic Cummings – in Michael Winterbottom’s Brit political drama This Sceptred Isle for Sky.

Venice At Dawn Sulk Youth

Venice At Dawn is produced by Sulk Youth, which also produced Bellamacina’s directorial debut Hurt By Paradise, currently on VOD release in the U.S. and UK.

