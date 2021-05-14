‘Home Economics’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC

Amid strong ratings, ABC has ordered a second season of the Topher Grace-fronted comedy series Home Economics, from Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

Inspired by the real-life experiences from writer and executive producer Michael Colton, the show, developed by Colton and John Aboud, documents the uncomfortable yet heartwarming relationships of three siblings in very different situations: one in the ultra-rich, one in the middle class and one scraping by.

Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain also star.

In its April premiere, Home Economics delivered the best lead-in retention in Adults 18-49 (100%) of any new comedy debut on any network so far this season, according to the network and Nielsen L+3, and marked the only new comedy to build over its lead-in in Total Viewers (+3%).

Colton and Aboud, who also co-wrote features A Futile and Stupid Gesture and The Comebacks, serve as executive producers alongside Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang co-executive produces along with Tucker Cawler and Julieanne Smolinski. Home Economics is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.