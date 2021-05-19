Hollywood Sign Getting Digital Art NFT Through Sugar23, Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce

The iconic white-lettererd Hollywood Sign is going the way of the Non Fungible Token. Sugar23 and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have partnered to auction the digital art NFT with all proceeds to benefit the charitable initiatives undertaken by the Chamber, such as homelessness, education, diversity, and inclusion through their Hollywood Chamber Community Foundation.

NFTs have become attractive investments and the organizers of this effort called the Hollywood Sign “more than nine white letters spelling out a city’s name; it’s a historical landmark and one of the world’s most evocative symbols – a universal metaphor for ambition, success, glamour and dreams realized. Sugar23 is in exploratory discussions with various creatives and distribution partners to do this and open the door to create more support for charitable endeavors in Hollywood and Los Angeles through the Hollywood Chamber Community Foundation.