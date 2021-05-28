Skip to main content
Hollywood Figures Blast Republicans For Blocking January 6 Commission And Call For Congress To End The Filibuster

AP

After Senate Republicans blocked debate on a proposal to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection, a number of Hollywood figures blasted the lawmakers and some saw it as a rallying cry to end the filibuster.

The Senate voted 54-35 to move forward with debate on legislation to form the commission, falling short of the 60 votes needed. That came despite lobbying on Thursday of individual senators by police officers and family members of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died in the aftermath of the insurrection.

Kerry Washington tweeted, “Accountability isn’t partisan.” She included a link to footage of the insurrection.

Screenwriter Michael Green wrote, “The Democratic Party: Politely asking murderers not to murder them since 1969.”

He later wrote, “Come on, we’ve all seen West Wing, promise Manchin VP under Harris and let’s do this already. Maybe the problem here is Democrats all wish they were in The West Wing while Republicans spot on cosplay Succession.”
Bradley Whitford tweeted, “You’re a coward @SenatorSinema. Shame on you.” That was a reference to Kyrsten Sinema, who didn’t vote, along with 10 other senators. 

 

Others pointed out that the Republicans’ ability to block the commission via the threat of a filibuster underscored the need to end the legislative maneuver, which requires 60 votes for most legislation to proceed. Without it, the Senate would have proceeded on considering the legislation.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote, “Senate Republicans are blocking the January 6th commission by using the most undemocratic tool in their arsenal. Instead of screaming into a pillow, direct that rage into your Senators’ voicemail box and tell them to #EndTheFilibuster.”

 

Rob Reiner tweeted, “No more f—ing around. It’s time for President Biden and Senator Schumer to start doing some LBJ arm twisting, get rid of the Jim Crow filibuster, and save Democracy. We’re watching it slip away before our eyes.”

