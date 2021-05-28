Hollywood Figures Blast Republicans For Blocking January 6 Commission And Call For Congress To End The Filibuster

After Senate Republicans blocked debate on a proposal to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection, a number of Hollywood figures blasted the lawmakers and some saw it as a rallying cry to end the filibuster.
The Senate voted 54-35 to move forward with debate on legislation to form the commission, falling short of the 60 votes needed. That came despite lobbying on Thursday of individual senators by police officers and family members of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died in the aftermath of the insurrection.
Kerry Washington tweeted, “Accountability isn’t partisan.” She included a link to footage of the insurrection.
Accountability isn’t partisan. https://t.co/3c67K2eYQy
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 28, 2021
Screenwriter Michael Green wrote, “The Democratic Party: Politely asking murderers not to murder them since 1969.”
The Democratic Party: Politely asking murderers not to murder them since 1969.
— Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) May 28, 2021
You’re a coward @SenatorSinema. Shame on you.
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 28, 2021
Senate Republicans are blocking the January 6th commission by using the most undemocratic tool in their arsenal.
Instead of screaming into a pillow, direct that rage into your Senators’ voicemail box and tell them to #EndTheFilibuster. https://t.co/iU32ewrHJT
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 28, 2021
No more fucking around. It’s time for President Biden and Senator Schumer to start doing some LBJ arm twisting, get rid of the Jim Crow filibuster, and save Democracy. We’re watching it slip away before our eyes.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 28, 2021
