‘Hollywood Con Queen’ Team Heads To Las Vegas For Doomed FBI Sting In Season 2 Of ‘Chameleon’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: The team behind Chameleon: The Hollywood Con Queen, the breakout podcast series that unmasked the man behind one of the strangest entertainment-related grifts, has set its second season.

Campside Media, the Sister-backed company that produces the show in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, is making Chameleon: High Rollers with new host Trevor Aaronson.

You can listen to the trailer below.

The second season, which has been described as American Hustler-esque, will follow the FBI as they investigate a money laundering conspiracy in Vegas — or track a conspiracy that never existed at all.

The series will investigate the stranger-than-fiction tale using more than 20 hours of FBI recordings, taking listeners into a sordid, neon-lit world of diet clinics, fitness models, high-end restaurants, strip clubs, lascivious men, arms dealers, secret scams, and lawsuits.

Aaronson is a journalist who wrote the The Terror Factory: Inside the FBI’s Manufactured War on Terrorism.

He said, “Chameleon: High Rollers is a tragic dark comedy that tells the story of a doomed FBI undercover sting in Las Vegas. An undercover agent and an informant, posing as shady businessmen, offer money-laundering opportunities to diet clinic owners, aestheticians, a real estate agent, even a guy who sold erectile-dysfunction remedies. But the entire FBI sting goes off the rails, and no one is convicted of crimes. Chameleon: High Rollers investigates what happened and why.”

Campside was set up by journalists Josh Dean, Vanessa Grigoriadis and Matthew Shaer as well as screenwriter and producer Adam Hoff.

Chameleon: High Rollers is one of a number of series expected to launch later this year. Other stories include Hooked, the story of a serial bank robbery spree set against the backdrop of America’s opioid crisis, Suspect, an investigation into a botched murder case in Seattle, The Longest Night, a show for Audible from National Magazine Award winner Sean Flynn that tells the story of the largest Coast Guard rescue in history when the world’s worst fishing boat went down in Alaska and Coleman’s Finest, hosted by This American’s Life’s Davy Rothbart and Matt Cox, a Most Wanted felon who then served 12 years for mortgage fraud in the country’s largest federal prison in Florida, where he collected wild stories behind bars.

Finally, the company is experimenting with a western podcast about a renegade Texas rancher on the border, and has teamed up with Anonymous Content on scripted podcast Burn, which is based on the true story of undercover agent ‘AJ Wolfe’ as he infiltrates the California arm of a cartel. It is written by CIA case officer-turned screenwriter John Blakeslee.