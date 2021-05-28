Hollywood Boulevard Shut Down As Man Threatens To Jump From Ledge At Hollywood & Highland Shopping Center

Hollywood Boulevard was shut down Friday morning between Highland and Orange as a man threatened to jump from a ledge near the entrance to the Dolby and the TCL Chinese Theaters. That, according to a report and video from ABC7.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the rescue operation at 6801 Hollywood Blvd, which is the address for the Hollywood & Highland shopping center that houses the Dolby.

An LAFD alert stated that, at 8:32 a.m., there was “an adult male threatening to jump from ~60 feet above street level.” The alert went on to say that firefighters had an air cushion set up below the person and that “LAFD has set up a two line rope system and are ready with harnesses to secure mental health professionals for safety approaching patient to help address an apparent behavioral emergency.”

LAFD said 30 firefighters had ben deployed for what was predicted to be “an extended operation”

LAFD Alert- Hollywood Jumper 6801 W Hollywood Bl MAP: https://t.co/Wr6S2qO4MW FS27; Adult male threatening to jump ~60ft above street level. Rescue air cushion deployed…. DETAILS: https://t.co/5do6hTaiT3 — LAFD (@LAFD) May 28, 2021

Per ABC7:

Video from AIR7 HD appeared to show first responders talking to the man as he sat along a ledge high above the front entrance of the Dolby Theatre, which faces Hollywood Boulevard. The busy street was closed to all traffic as the tense situation unfolded.