Killer Films & Yellow Bear Films Close Deal For Sue Miller Bestselling Novel ‘Monogamy’, Holly Hunter In Talks To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winning actress Holly Hunter is in talks to star and produce the feature adaptation of Sue Miller’s bestselling novel Monogamy.

Killer Films and Yellow Bear Films have closed a deal for the book, I hear, with Dani Shapiro set to adapt and also produce. Miller will serve as EP.

Released by Harper last September in hardcover with the paperback version hitting store shelves today, Monogamy follows golden couple, Graham and Annie, who remain effortlessly devoted to one another after nearly 30 years of marriage. Graham is a bookseller, a big, gregarious man with large appetites—curious, eager to please, a lover of life, and the convivial host of frequent, lively parties at his and Annie’s comfortable house in Cambridge. Annie, more reserved and introspective, is a photographer. When Graham suddenly dies—this man whose enormous presence has seemed to dominate their lives together—Annie is lost. What is the point of going on, she wonders, without him? Then, while she is still mourning him intensely, she discovers that Graham had been unfaithful to her; and she spirals into darkness, wondering if she ever truly knew the man who loved her.

In addition to Shapiro, producers on the project will include Pam Koffler for Killer Films and Andrew Morrison for Yellow Bear Films.

Miller has been published in 22 countries around the globe. The Good Mother, the first of Miller’s ten novels, was an immediate bestseller with more than six months at the top of the New York Times charts, and was turned into a 1988 film starring Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson and directed by the late Leonard Nimoy. Subsequent novels include three Book-of-the-Month main selections: Family Pictures (nominated for a National Book Critics Circle Award), While I Was Gone (an Oprah’s Book Club selection), and The Senator’s Wife. Prior to Monogamy, Miller wrote The Arsonist. The author’s numerous honors include a Guggenheim and a Radcliffe Institute Fellowship.

Shapiro is the author of the instant New York Times bestselling memoir, Inheritance, which was published in January 2019 by Knopf. Her other books include the memoirs Hourglass, Still Writing, Devotion, and Slow Motion, and five novels including Black & White and Family History.

Along with teaching writing workshops around the world, Shapiro has taught at Columbia and New York University, and is the cofounder of the Sirenland Writers Conference in Positano, Italy. In 2019, she launched her podcast, Family Secrets, in collaboration with iHeartMedia. An iTunes Top 10 podcast, the series features stories from guests who—like Shapiro— have uncovered life-altering and long-hidden secrets from their families’ past.

Hunter is a 4x Oscar nominee. She won Best Actress at the Oscars for 1993’s The Piano. She also won a Golden Globe – Best Actress Feature drama for that film, as well as a BAFTA and Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival. She is also a 2x Primetime Emmy winner in the Mini-series/Special Best Actress category for 1989’s Roe vs. Wade and 1993’s The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom.

Her other Oscar nominated films include 1987’s Broadcast News and 2003’s Thirteen, but in 1994 she was nominated twice in the Best Actress and Supporting Actress categories respectively for The Piano and The Firm. She has also been nominated for three BAFTA Awards, seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards and seven Emmy Awards for performances throughout her career.

Miller is repped by WME. Shapiro is repped by WME and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Slez. Hunter is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.