HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ Stars Ben And Erin Napier Welcome Second Baby To The Family

HGTV Home Town and Home Town Takeover stars Ben and Erin Napier are building something else – their family. The popular couple have welcomed a second daughter, Mae Napier, on May 28. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen.

“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They’re already so in love with each other!” the couple said in People. Mae is named after Erin’s Aunt Mae. The new baby arrived at 8:23 AM on Friday, May 28, with measureables at 7 lbs. 1 oz., and 19.5 inches.

Baby pictures were shared on Erin’s Instagram, with a heart emoji and a tag for Ben, @scotsman.co, alongside three photos of baby Mae.

The couple have been a big hit for HGTV, taking over as the couple du jour when Chip and Joanna Gaines left for a hiatus before founding the Magnolia network. Home Town is now in its fifth season. Set in Laurel, Mississippi, Home Town features the husband-and-wife duo as they use their artistic vision and passion for restoration to turn worn properties into treasured homes.