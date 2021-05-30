HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ Stars Ben And Erin Napier Welcome Second Baby To The Family

HGTV Home Town and Home Town Takeover stars Ben and Erin Napier are building something else – their family.
The popular couple have welcomed a second daughter, Mae Napier, on May 28. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen.
“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They’re already so in love with each other!” the couple said in People.
Mae is named after Erin’s Aunt Mae. The new baby arrived at 8:23 AM on Friday, May 28, with measureables at 7 lbs. 1 oz., and 19.5 inches.
Baby pictures were shared on Erin’s Instagram, with a heart emoji and a tag for Ben, @scotsman.co, alongside three photos of baby Mae.
Their newest project, Home Town Takeover, shows the Napiers helping downtrodden Wetumpka, Alabama restore locations to vibrancy.
