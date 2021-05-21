HFPA Reveals Updated Code Of Conduct Including Its “Commitment to Diversity And Inclusion”

The besieged Hollywood Foreign Press Association has release its updated Code of Professional and Ethical Conduct, in the wake of backlash against the Golden Globes group’s admitted lack of diversity.

The six-page document (read it here) lays out the international journalist organization’s “commitment to diversity and inclusion” as well as prohibiting harassment and discrimination and encouraging confidential reporting and non-retaliation.

“Our Association was founded under the motto, ‘Unity Without Discrimination of Religion or Race,'” the document states. “Our dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, therefore, stems from the founding of our Association, and this Code of Conduct serves to reinforce, expand, and renew that commitment. We must act with intention to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion not only among our members and within our Association, but we must become leaders within our journalistic and entertainment communities so that we encourage and celebrate the authentic, varied voices, experiences, and viewpoints of those behind and in front of the screen.

“We will establish and maintain an environment that reflects our global community, empowers members and artists that are underrepresented in the entertainment industry, and fosters a culture that respects and values individuals of all genders, ages, races, ethnicities, religions, identities, and experiences,” it adds.

The HFPA notes that its updated Code of Conduct is mandatory, organization-wide and will be enforced.

“Members of the Association must accept and adhere to this Code,” it reads, “and as members, we all have an obligation to maintain and promote professional and ethical conduct. The HFPA, therefore, will strictly enforce this Code.”

The HFPA has been taking flak from many sides for weeks over the lack of diversity in its ranks and its poorly received initial statement about it and subsequent plan for “transformational change.”

And the blowback has continued.

Among the many individuals and groups who have ripped the organization are Time’s Up — which lashed out at it again today after penning a pair of scathing post-Globes letters — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, JJ Abrams, Jurnee Smollett, Jennifer Aniston, Damon Lindelof, and Shonda Rhimes, the DGA, SAG-AFTRA and GLAAD.